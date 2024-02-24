Pale Fire Capital SE Has $681,000 Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,924 shares during the quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE owned approximately 0.15% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,159. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.74%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

