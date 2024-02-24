Pale Fire Capital SE Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 99,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Virtu Financial accounts for approximately 0.2% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 280,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 60,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 96,772 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 772,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.37. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

