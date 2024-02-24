Pale Fire Capital SE Sells 56,056 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Pale Fire Capital SE lessened its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,056 shares during the period. International Seaways makes up about 7.9% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE owned approximately 3.56% of International Seaways worth $78,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in International Seaways by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of INSW traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.45. 378,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,236. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of -0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $213,010 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

