Pale Fire Capital SE Takes $92,000 Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 81.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $180,000.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares in the company, valued at $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $26,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of KURA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. 572,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,156. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KURA. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

