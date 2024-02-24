Pale Fire Capital SE Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,072,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.6% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $4,175,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.96. 12,301,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,085,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.66.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

