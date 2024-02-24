Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $345.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $313.59.

Shares of PANW opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.91. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,917 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,915 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

