Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Lowered to $305.00 at Oppenheimer

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.59.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.91.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

