Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $385.00 at Truist Financial

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $330.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.59.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $282.09 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.91. The company has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

