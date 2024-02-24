Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PLMR opened at $75.74 on Monday. Palomar has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $76.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.15.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $55,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $55,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,645. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 89.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

