Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 1.7 %

Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,112,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,417. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 190,839 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

