Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target Lowered to $17.50 at TD Securities

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $18.50 to $17.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PAAS. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.70.

PAAS opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 104.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

