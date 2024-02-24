Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,593 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,920,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,495. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.02. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

