Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.78. 10,563,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,831,715. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

