Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.07. 746,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,991. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $80.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average of $73.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

