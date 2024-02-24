Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $339,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.95.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $8.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,296.37. 2,311,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,169. The company has a market capitalization of $606.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $573.61 and a 12 month high of $1,319.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,175.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $989.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

