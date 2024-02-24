Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $530,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 489.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 327,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 272,128 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $372,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $94.04. 6,426,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,941,935. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

