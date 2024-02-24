Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $655,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $250,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 251,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after buying an additional 23,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.75. 663,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $274.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

