Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $826,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GPC stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.88. 1,332,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,481. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.19. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

