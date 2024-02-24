Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,087 shares of company stock worth $3,088,888. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.51. The stock had a trading volume of 792,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

