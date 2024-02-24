Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,914 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,891. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $216.32. The company has a market capitalization of $155.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

