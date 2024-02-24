Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,584 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 4.0% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,627 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 589,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,781 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 131.4% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 64,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,336.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

