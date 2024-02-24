Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,435,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,211,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51,616 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,064,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.00. 28,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,944. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $97.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average of $88.34.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

