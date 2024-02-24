Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 358 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.3% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 135,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 805,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,318,000 after acquiring an additional 195,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.82. 717,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,276. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

