Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Paramount Global has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Paramount Global to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

NASDAQ PARAA opened at 20.41 on Friday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of 13.40 and a twelve month high of 27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 20.23 and its 200 day moving average is 18.07.

PARAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARAA. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Paramount Global by 624.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 150.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 1,019.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Paramount Global by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

