Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of PCYG opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.63 million, a PE ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Park City Group by 686.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Park City Group by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Park City Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Park City Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Park City Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Further Reading

