Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 31,895 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,895 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 83,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,270,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,703,000 after purchasing an additional 205,437 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 246,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 80,902 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $576,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. 1,471,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

