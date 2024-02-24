Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 460 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,702,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,941,000 after acquiring an additional 92,804 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.99. 7,105,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,787,549. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $185.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.87. The company has a market capitalization of $529.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

