Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 2,321 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN traded up $6.01 on Friday, hitting $377.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,618. The firm has a market cap of $236.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.71. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $377.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

