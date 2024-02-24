Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 5,531 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,563,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,831,715. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.