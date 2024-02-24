Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.42 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total transaction of $9,355,566.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total transaction of $9,355,566.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total value of $274,879.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,966,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,047,764 shares of company stock worth $414,647,143 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $484.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,374,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,261,306. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $494.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

