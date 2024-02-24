Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,053 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,107,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $520.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $285.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.08.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,461 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,817. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.