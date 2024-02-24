Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $187.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,327. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.66. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $191.81. The firm has a market cap of $872.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4797 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

