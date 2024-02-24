Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.21. 179,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,385. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.59.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

