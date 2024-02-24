Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 26,947 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,947 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,514,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,978,968. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

