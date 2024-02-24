Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 3,785 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,591 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,993,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.46. 4,261,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.34. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $120.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

