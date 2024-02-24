Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 10,699 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Virtus Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 159,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,317. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

