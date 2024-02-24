Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 4,428 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 3.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 61,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,475,000 after acquiring an additional 82,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.97. 2,514,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,987. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.67 and its 200-day moving average is $158.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $171.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

