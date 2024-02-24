Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 525 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342,339 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,496,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,981,000 after buying an additional 50,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,410,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,275. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $264.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.55. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

