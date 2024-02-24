Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,328,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,386. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

