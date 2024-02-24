PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
PC Connection Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
In other news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
