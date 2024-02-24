Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,355 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,728. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.88.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

