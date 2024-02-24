Pegasus Partners Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $521.60. 631,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,152. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $505.61 and its 200-day moving average is $478.21. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $523.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.