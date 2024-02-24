Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in KLA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $14.95 on Friday, hitting $668.82. 597,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,354. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $687.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $601.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

