Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $8.77 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,922 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,154.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,355 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 897.9% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 899.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,533 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 936.2% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,501,000 after acquiring an additional 971,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 918.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 739,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after acquiring an additional 666,817 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,361. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

