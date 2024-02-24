Pegasus Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.83. 688,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

