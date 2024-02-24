Pegasus Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,440. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $374.24. The stock has a market cap of $370.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.73 and a 200 day moving average of $326.38.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

