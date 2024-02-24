Pegasus Partners Ltd. Invests $408,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.17. 614,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.67 and its 200 day moving average is $219.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $238.86.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

