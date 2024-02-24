Pegasus Partners Ltd. Purchases 275 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.84. 3,925,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,001,728. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

