Pegasus Partners Ltd. Purchases 276 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $95.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,845,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,304. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.12. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.