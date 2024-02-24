Pegasus Partners Ltd. Raises Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,066,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 88,398 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 114.5% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after buying an additional 731,959 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 53.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 187,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 65,793 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.1% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 55,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.32%.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.